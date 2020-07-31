Better East Texas: Staying the course through the pandemic

This largely coincides with the governor’s mask-wearing guidance and with local protocols, but it also is tied to a renewed sense of personal responsibility to follow the guidelines. If you are like me, you now know someone who has been personally impacted by the Covid virus; perhaps even known someone that has died. That truly brings this to a personal level and also to a feeling that everyday is a victory of sorts if you remain healthy or if you don’t hear of a family member or friend with symptoms. And perhaps this is the way we will hold the spread at bay, at least until there are vaccine options, which also have experienced a hope-building status with advanced testing.