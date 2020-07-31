Better East Texas: Staying the course through the pandemic

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The COVID-19 pandemic continues, and while it is disheartening sometimes to look at progress on a daily basis, there is reason for some comfort that what we are doing is working. Texas was a hot spot for several months and now, very slowly, hospitalizations are coming back down.
This largely coincides with the governor’s mask-wearing guidance and with local protocols, but it also is tied to a renewed sense of personal responsibility to follow the guidelines. If you are like me, you now know someone who has been personally impacted by the Covid virus; perhaps even known someone that has died. That truly brings this to a personal level and also to a feeling that everyday is a victory of sorts if you remain healthy or if you don’t hear of a family member or friend with symptoms. And perhaps this is the way we will hold the spread at bay, at least until there are vaccine options, which also have experienced a hope-building status with advanced testing.
The next headline seems to be on the status of school reopening and what the classroom and athletic field will be like moving forward – and if it will be sustained once they start. We’ll know in a few weeks, so, again, maybe a day-to-day look is the way to go for now. Focus on what you can do, we all know the basics, and then plan for the best outcome; prepare also for setbacks. That reinforces a focus and spirit of community that has been missing through this. So, stay that course, and that will make for a Better East Texas.
