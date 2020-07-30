WEBXTRA: COVID-19 antibodies screening available in Kilgore

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Kilgore is providing a public screening for COVID-19 antibodies.
KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with CHRISTUS Vice President of Operations Jim Gaton to learn more about it.
The screening is possible through a partnership between the City of Kilgore and CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System. Using funds provided under the CARES Act, the City of Kilgore recently acquired a mobile operations unit.
The mobile center will be staffed by professionals from CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System and Kilgore Fire Department, with assistance from students at the Kilgore College School of Nursing.
The mobile screening will be set up Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Emergency Center, 1612 S. Henderson Blvd.
Clinicians will screen for circulating antibodies against the coronavirus. Antibodies are generated by the body as part of an immune response against disease.
A single tube of blood will be drawn and sent for screening. Results are expected to be delivered within 90 minutes via phone.
No appointment is necessary. The mobile screening service is free to Kilgore residents, with the cost covered by funds from the CARES Act. The cost for screening for non-Kilgore residents will be $60 or it can be filed on the individual’s health insurance.
