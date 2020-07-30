Mitchell Meissner leads following Round 3 of the 50th Texas State Open

From the North Texas PGA
Mitchell Meissner of San Antonio, Texas leads following Round Three of the 50th Texas State Open. With three birdies on the front nine and four birdies on the back, he finished his day at 7-under par for a three round total of 15-under-par, 195.
“I hit it pretty well today, I hit it a lot better than I did the last two days,” Meissner said after his round. “[Winning would] mean a lot. I turned Pro two years ago and it’s kind of been a grind. The last event I won was the Texas State Amateur so it would be pretty cool to win this coming off of that win.”
Two players currently sit one shot back of Meissner, including Sean Walsh of Keller, Texas and Round One co-leader Cory Churchman. Walsh fired an impressive 6 under 64, while Churchman shot 5-under-par 65. Meissner, Churchman and Walsh will tee off of #1 at 9:00 a.m.
Logan Lockwood (a) of Van, TX, and recent graduate of Texas State University, fired a solid round of 6 under 64 and will lead the other five amateurs into tomorrow’s final round.
“Today’s round was a just little bit smoother,” Lockwood said after his round. “I don’t really think I’m going to change anything [going into tomorrow], I’m just going to stick to the same game plan and continue to make putts. It would be awesome to win the Low Amateur honors, especially with my friends and family being out to support me.”
2018 Texas State Open Champion Ben Kern, PGA, currently sits T12 and is in a strong position to claim Low PGA Professional honors for the fourth time. Kern is currently leading the division by seven strokes.
The 72-hole stroke play event started with 156 players (124 professionals and 32 amateurs) competing and 57 players survived the 36-hole cut. All four rounds are being contested at The Cascades Club, a 6,882-yard, par 70 layout. For the Championship, hole #10 is being played as a 490-yard par 4 rather than a par 5.
The purse for the 50th Texas State Open is $150,000,and the champion will take home $30,000.
The Championship is presented by Joyce Crane and Veritex Bank, and is supported by Ameriprise Financial Group, Cavender’s, Dobb’s & Porter, Energy Weldfab, Jucy’s Hamburgers, Patterson Tyler, The Plato Group, and The Property Shoppe. Proceeds from the championship will benefit the Northern Texas PGA Foundation.
The final round will commence on Friday, July 31 with a 7:30 a.m. tee time start off hole #1 and hole #10 due to inclement weather in the forecast.
Starting times and groupings can be found at www.ntpga.com. Admission is free to all.
Please note: (a) denotes amateur, and amateurs will be awarded gift certificates.