TJC legend Herb Richardson dies at 93

After graduating from Livingston High School in 1945 and serving two years in the United States Army, Richardson began a long and storied history at Tyler Junior College. Recruited by legendary coach Floyd Wagstaff, Richardson would play two years of basketball for Tyler, earning All-American honors in 1948 and leading the Apaches to a National Championship in 1949. He continued his career at the University of Houston, where he would be named All-Conference both years and go on to earn a Bachelor's of Science Degree and Master's of Physical Education.