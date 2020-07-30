2020 Titus County Fair canceled

TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - From the Titus County Fair:
It is with much sadness that we are having to announce that the 2020 Titus County Fair is being cancelled this year. We value the safety and health of our community, participants and volunteers and feel that it is in the best interest of all to forego having the Fair this year. We will truly miss having the annual Fair but already look forward to the 2021 Titus County Fair.
We ask that you keep our extended Fair families - all of the entertainers, food concessionaires, carnival owners and everyone else that is part of the Fair industry in your thoughts and prayers as they deal with a disastrous year for their livelihoods.
We are working on a plan to have the livestock show for the steer, hog, lamb,goat, broiler and rabbit exhibitors along with our ag mechanics and first ever floral design contest. More details about a revised show will be released in the near future but will of course be subject to change depending on the status of our COVID conditions as we get closer to the end of September. Thank you for your past support and we will see you in 2021!
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.