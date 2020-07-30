Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Thursday, East Texas! We are in store for another toasty day as temperatures this afternoon will climb into the middle 90s. We will see a fair mix of sun and clouds through the afternoon before skies open up a bit more later into the evening hours, and only a few showers look to be possible across East Texas throughout the day. Overnight and into the pre-dawn morning hours of Friday, some showers and storms will be possible for areas north of I-20 and could produce some moderate to heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and lightning. More showers and storms will be possible throughout the day Friday and into early Saturday as a slow but steady moving cold front finally dips into the northern half of East Texas. Some storms along and ahead of this front could be strong to severe, potentially developing damaging wind gusts and hail ranging in sizes from peas to quarters, so please continue to remain weather alert and keep an eye out for further updates. More showers will be possible on Saturday along the front, but it will depend where our cold front stalls out, so keep the umbrella handy Saturday just in case. Skies remain dry for Sunday, then isolated rain chances return to the forecast for Monday and Tuesday before skies once again dry out for the middle part of the next workweek. Thanks to our cold front, afternoon temperatures are likely to sit pretty close to 90 degrees until at least next Thursday, so be sure to enjoy the “cooler” weather before the mercury beings to climb back up.