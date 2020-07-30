Rise Up for Children March brings awareness to child sex trafficking

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Thursday night, the non-profit organization, Operation Underground Railroad, hosted an event called Rise Up For Children in 45 different states, including in Tyler.
“I’m here to fight for every child that doesn’t have a voice,” said Tiffany Mills.
Mills is one of the many Tyler residents that came out to support the Rise Up For Children march. Operation Underground Railroad launched this event nationwide to bring awareness and to teach local communities about child sex trafficking.
“I think people don’t want to believe that it’s going on especially with children, it’s just really hard to process and think those horrible things could happen to children,” said Bridget Mccurdy.
Everyone who came out to the square Thursday participated in a march to Front Street and back, as well as tuned in to the live feed that was being streamed in every participating city and talked about how people can learn more and be involved.
“I think it’s healthy to be able to talk to your kids and to other people in the community. You know it only takes that one time to spot a situation and save a life,” said organizer Matt Jackson.
They finished off their event with a candlelight vigil for every child who has yet to be rescued.
Jackson also says people have found ways to help raise funds and awareness like hosting a car wash.
