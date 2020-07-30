Multiple fire departments battle overnight house fire in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Multiple fire departments in Smith County responded to an early morning house fire.
Just after 3:30 a.m. Thursday morning, fire crews were dispatched to the 4800 block of Holiday Hills Road for a report of a house fire.
When the firefighters arrived, the found a single structure house and truck engulfed in flames.
We're told that someone does live at this home, but it's unclear if anyone was inside at the time.
No injuries have been reported as of Thursday morning.
Investigators with the Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office are trying to determine the cause of the fire.
Winona, Chapel Hill, Red Springs, and Jackson Fire Departments helped put out the fire.
