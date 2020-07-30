EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! A few clouds and a bit of a breeze this morning. Temperatures are starting out in the upper 70s. Southwest winds will gust up to 12-15 mph through the afternoon and temperatures will climb into the mid 90s and feel like the triple digits. Some relief is in sight, though. A weak cold front moves into East Texas tomorrow. With it, comes an increased chance for showers and thundershowers, especially during the afternoon and early evening. Temperatures will reach the lower 90s Friday, but will be a couple of degrees cooler into the weekend. The best part will be the lower humidity. Overnight lows this weekend will drop into the lower 70s with light northerly winds. More sunshine headed into next week with temperatures staying below average in the lower 90s.