Gilbert campaign releases video showing assault
The Hank Gilbert campaign has released a YouTube video showing an assault at counter-protests Sunday. (Source: Hank Gilbert campaign)
By Jeff Awtrey | July 30, 2020 at 9:23 AM CDT - Updated July 30 at 9:25 AM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Hank Gilbert’s campaign has released a YouTube video showing a staff member getting punched at counter-protests Sunday.

Gilbert is the Democratic candidate for the US Representative seat held by Louie Gohmert.

Tyler police said a man in a red shirt is accused of assaulting Ryan Miller while a man in an Under Armour shirt is suspected of stealing the cellphone of Miller.

The assault appears to have taken place around the 16-second mark. The video contains graphic language.

