Gilbert campaign releases video showing assault

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Hank Gilbert’s campaign has released a YouTube video showing a staff member getting punched at counter-protests Sunday.
Gilbert is the Democratic candidate for the US Representative seat held by Louie Gohmert.
Tyler police said a man in a red shirt is accused of assaulting Ryan Miller while a man in an Under Armour shirt is suspected of stealing the cellphone of Miller.
The assault appears to have taken place around the 16-second mark. The video contains graphic language.
