Former Smith County firefighter gets 18 years on child porn charges

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A former firefighter for Smith County’s Emergency District 2 has accepted 18-year prison sentences on seven felony charges in connection with allegations that he viewed child porn on Snapchat while he was on duty.
District Attorney Jacob Putman confirmed Silas Austin Franks, 25, of Terrell, pleaded guilty in Judge Kerry Russell’s court on Thursday. He pleaded guilty to all seven charges of second-degree possession with intent to promote child pornography. He will serve the seven 18-year sentences concurrently.
According to a previous report, the sheriff’s office received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about a possible child pornography case.
The investigation revealed Franks was using the IP address of the Red Springs Fire Department, while on duty, to receive several thousand photos and chat logs of a sexual nature from Snapchat.
