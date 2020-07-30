East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live… Partly Cloudy, Warm, and Breezy for the rest of the day today. Late tomorrow, a cold front is expected to move through the northern portions of East Texas by the evening hours. Out ahead of this July Cold Front, we are expected showers and a few isolated thunderstorms to make there way through the southern half of East Texas. Around Mid-Day, we are looking for showers and a few thundershowers to begin forming over the central portions of East Texas, generally along and south of I-20, then during the afternoon, as we heat up, isolated thunderstorms may form over the southern half of the area…generally south of HWY 79…from Palestine to Jacksonville to Henderson to Carthage. As the storms move farther south, a few may become strong to severe. We will keep our eyes on these for you as they move through tomorrow. The main threat with these storms will be strong/gusty winds. As we head into the weekend, the rain chances end and humidity levels drop as a northerly wind is expected. Below normal temperatures are expected through mid-week. Just a few showers are possible on Monday and again on Wednesday. Mostly Sunny Skies are expected Sunday through Thursday of next week.