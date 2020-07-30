Cowboys rookie Trevon Diggs using brother to help prepare for first season

FRISCO, Texas (KLTV) - Dallas Cowboys rookie Trevon Diggs has been preparing for his first training camp at home isolated during COVID-19. During the strange time he has relied on tips from his brother.
The Cowboys have high hopes for Diggs and Diggs has a family connection to the league with his older brother Stefon Diggs, wide receiver for the Buffalo Bills. Little brother has made sure to be in contact with the elder Diggs as he got ready to arrive in Dallas.
“It felt good to get back and be able to train with him every day,” Diggs said. “He’s in the NFL so he knows what it takes, so therefore I’m just following his lead – competing with him every day, trying to get better, trying to perfect my craft, work on my craft.”
Now at the star the phone has been a life line between the two.
“He’s been a blessing,” Diggs said. “I call him every day, after everything I do, after every meeting. Just trying to get tips, things he went through that he can help me on. He’s been a real help for me this offseason, just trying to prepare me for the NFL [and] getting my body right, getting my conditioning right and doing everything I can to be able to compete in this league.”
Diggs is one of several high profile draft picks coming into the franchise this year. He also is one of the few that could make an immediate impact for first year head coach Mike McCarthy.
“The most helpful advice he told me is just to never quit,” Diggs said. “Keep working, keep working hard every day. Compete, compete, compete. The only way to give yourself a chance is to do everything right. That’s one of the main things he told me, so that’s my main focus, listen and try to compete.”
