Alzheimers Alliance of Smith County parades caravan to clients’ homes

LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - The Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County decorated their vehicles, made signs, and paraded to their clients’ homes all over the county.
Since the pandemic waved over the Alliance has had to reduce their activities for health purposes. On Tuesday, they dedicated their day to seeing nineteen of their clients.
Ginny Cockrell was one of the clients they celebrated and at the sight of her friends she burst into happiness. Everyone present social-distanced but still made Cockrell feel appreciated with air hugs. Jamie Huff and volunteers said “as much as they miss us, we miss them.”
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.