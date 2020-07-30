Alzheimers Alliance of Smith County parades caravan to clients’ homes

Alzheimers Alliance of Smith County parades caravan to clients’ homes
Drive-by parade. (Source: KLTV)
By Victoria Lara | July 30, 2020 at 12:47 PM CDT - Updated July 30 at 12:47 PM

LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - The Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County decorated their vehicles, made signs, and paraded to their clients’ homes all over the county.

Drive-by parade.
Drive-by parade. (Source: KLTV)

Since the pandemic waved over the Alliance has had to reduce their activities for health purposes. On Tuesday, they dedicated their day to seeing nineteen of their clients.

Drive-by parade.
Drive-by parade. (Source: KLTV)

Ginny Cockrell was one of the clients they celebrated and at the sight of her friends she burst into happiness. Everyone present social-distanced but still made Cockrell feel appreciated with air hugs. Jamie Huff and volunteers said “as much as they miss us, we miss them.”

Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.