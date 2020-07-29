Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Wednesday, East Texas! Skies will remain partly to mostly cloudy throughout the majority of East Texas this afternoon and evening with a few scattered showers possible along and north of I-20, as well as in Deep East Texas. Central counties will likely not see much rain today, and thanks to some extra sunshine, temperatures are expected to climb back into the lower 90s for highs. Rain becomes even more sparse on Thursday so expect temperatures to climb into the middle 90s during the heat of the day tomorrow, and with our excessive humidity, heat index values will make it “feel” hotter than 100 degrees. Some relief is in sight thankfully, as a slow but steady moving cold front will bring showers and thunderstorms to East Texas on Friday. Some storms could be strong to severe, with the SPC already including a large portion of East Texas in a Level 1/5 Risk of severe weather due to the threat of strong/damaging winds, so we ask that you remain weather alert and keep an eye out for more updates. Our cold front will likely stall out along the I-20 corridor, so areas north of the front will enjoy much drier air as well as afternoon highs in the upper 80s over the weekend, while the rest of East Texas will sit closer to the 90 degree mark during the heat of the day. Skies look to remain mostly dry on Sunday before a few more scattered showers move in on Monday. A few showers will be possible in Deep East Texas on Tuesday but most of the area will likely trend dry as highs remain in the lower 90s. Certainly warm, but not too shabby for the first week of August!