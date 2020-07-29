WEBXTRA: One person taken to hospital after Longview wreck involving 18-wheeler

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A wreck in Longview has sent one man to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. It happened about 4 p.m. in the 5100 block of Loop 281 South.
Longview Police say a man driving a pickup north on the loop drifted across traffic and struck an 18-wheeler going southbound. Police say the driver of the pickup may have had a medical issue that caused him to hit the 18 wheeler head-on.
Southbound lanes were completely blocked and northbound was moving slowly with one lane open. The driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured.
The scene has been cleared.
