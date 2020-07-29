Sen. Cornyn introduces health coverage bill for laid off, furloughed Texans

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - U.S. Senator John Cornyn introduced new legislation to help Texans who are laid off or furloughed due to COVID-19 continue to stay on their employer’s health plan through December 31.
“As the coronavirus wreaks havoc on our job market, it’s vital that Texans continue to have health care options, especially while case numbers are on the rise,” said Sen. Cornyn. “This legislation will provide some degree of certainty to folks who have found themselves out of work through no fault of their own.”
You can read the bill in full by clicking here.
Limited healthcare options are available for Americans who have been laid off or furloughed. Some of these options could cost the federal government even more money.
The press release says the bill “not only provides certainty for these Americans, but also offers a solution that is more fiscally sound in regard to the federal budget.”
The Continuous Health Coverage for Workers Act would provide premium assistance for COBRA continuation coverage, including church plans that aren’t usually part of the COBRA system.
Sen. Cornyn’s bill also includes strong pro-life protections to in an effort to ensure that none of the federal assistance offered goes toward abortion services.
Additionally, the bill ensures that Americans do not have to restart their deductible halfway through the year while incurring additional out-of-pocket costs.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.