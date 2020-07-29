Sam FIdone surges up the leader board at the 2020 Texas State Open

TYLER, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin golfer Sam Fidone made a surge up the leaderboard on day two of the Texas State Open, making him a contender heading into round three on Thursday.
Fidone, coming off a -2 on Tuesday. Fidone started his day on the back nine with a -4 including an eagle on the par 5 14th hole.
“I just plodded on it so I just really played well,” Fidone said. “I didn’t make a bogie today, I started off yesterday pretty poor, lost three of my first six holes and just continued to fight back and today was just a good grind couple of good putts for par. I made a 50 foot eagle putt to start the day and get under par , get a good score under my belt, we got a few days left so I’m hoping to do that again.”
On the more challenging front nine Fidone went -1, bringing him to -7, just shots behind the leaders.
“I got plenty of time left but yeah man it was a good fight, last few days have been awesome and I’m making a lot of putts which is good.”
