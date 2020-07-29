East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live… A fairly quiet night is expected across the area tonight. Partly cloudy skies and a very slight chances again on Thursday for a few showers and/or thundershowers. There is a better chance on Friday as a weak trough of low pressure/cold front works its way into East Texas. A few heavier showers or even a few isolated thunderstorms will be possible as this system moves overhead. It should weaken over the weekend allowing a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky and fairly mild temperatures to exist for this time of year. So far this summer, neither Tyler, nor Longview, nor Lufkin has hit 100°. It would be nice if that continued for the rest of the summer, but we all know that is not really expected. Lows should drop into the lower 70s and highs only near 90 degrees…so certainly below normal. We will begin to warm up as we head into the middle part of next week. Have a wonderful night.