Meals on Wheels Ministry receives first vehicle through new donation program

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Meals on Wheels Ministry, Inc. received its first vehicle donation Wednesday through its new Charitable Adult Rides & Services (CARS) donation program.
Meals on Wheels is partnering with the CARS program to offer the community new ways to donate toward its mission of feeding thousands of senior and homebound East Texans.
Donations can include cars, trucks, vans, SUVs, boats, motorcycles, ATVs, RVs, trailers, or airplanes. Once a donation is made, the vehicle is auctioned off. Meals on Wheels receives 70 percent of the sale, and the donor can write off the donation.
KLTV 7′s Jeff Chavez spoke with interim executive director Trudy Williams about receiving the nonprofit’s first donation: a 1998 Chrysler La Barron.
