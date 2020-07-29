Henderson ISD outlines football ticket policy for 2020

HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - Henderson ISD is making several changes to the way fans purchase tickets for the 2020 football season including eliminating season tickets under the UIL policy of capping of crowds at 50 % capacity due to COVID-19.
In a release sent out Wednesday, the district announced that students involved with Friday night activities such as football team members, band members, cheerleaders and the Lionettes will have the first chance to buy a limited number of tickets for their family members on Tuesdays prior to the Friday night game.
On Wednesdays, the remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Lions Stadium ticket booth. All tickets will be $5 and there will be no reserve seating. According to the release any remaining tickets will be available for sale on Thursday at the high school to all students and school staff as well as at the gate to the public before the game on Friday. Everyone entering the stadium must have a ticket and social distancing guidelines must be followed including wearing face coverings.
“We want to make sure that parents who have kids doing something that night have a chance to be there and support them,” said David Chenault, HISD’s director of communication. “The total number is going to be fairly limited because, ultimately, we want to make sure everyone is as safe as possible.”
The district noted the same policy will be in place for away games but that there will also be fewer tickets for those.
“Henderson is implementing several procedures as part of an agreement among the District 9 4-A schools,” the release stated. “In addition to limiting ticket sales and requiring masks, schools will also remove the blow-up tunnels teams normally run through. While season tickets will not be sold this year, fans who had season tickets last year will still have the first opportunity to repurchase them if they are offered for the 2021-2022 season.”
Henderson hopes to soon announce their plans on streaming the games online this year for fans that cannot make it to the games.
