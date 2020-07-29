First Monday Trade Days in Canton open amid pandemic

CANTON, Texas (KLTV) - At First Monday Trade Days in Canton, you can find just about anything, and in the 170 years they’ve been open, they have never shut down.
That is, until April, when COVID-19 forced them to close their gates. They have now since reopened, and Canton Mayor Lou Ann Everett says they haven’t had any problems so far.
“As far as we know, we have had no reported cases of COVID from any of our vendors or any of our city staff who was working,” Mayor Everett said.
Everett says despite some people being against the reopening, they felt it was the right thing to do.
Now, as vendors gear up for their August market, which starts Thursday, there will not be a capacity limit for the whole market. Everett adds that this weekend is one of their smaller markets of the year and that, along with the heat, will likely not draw as big of a crowd.
“Naturally, if you’re going into a crowd or a store that, even though its considered an open air market, there are places where you might be a little tight, put your mask on,” Mayor Everett said.
Reminders to social distance will be played regularly over the loudspeaker. And though not required outside, masks are encouraged.
“I have no problem with vendors asking people to put a mask on; by this time, everyone should know about it,” Mayor Everett said.
Vendors like Pat Jones are taking precautions, too.
“I just try to be careful. Wear my mask, wear my gloves, because I gotta handle this stuff that people handle, and they don’t have gloves, so I gotta have gloves,” Jones said.
Everett says they’re following state recommendations to slow the spread of the virus.
“If you’re really, really concerned, don’t come. It’s a personal choice. But if you’re gonna come, bring your mask, bring your hand sanitizer or use ours and enjoy yourself. Use common sense,” Mayor Everett said.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.