East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live… Only a few scattered showers and/or thundershowers are possible through this evening. Very slight chances again on Thursday, then better chances on Friday as a weak trough of low pressure works its way into East Texas, ahead of a cold front that may settle over northern sections of East Texas this weekend as a stationary front. A few heavier showers and/or isolated thunderstorms will be possible on Friday as this system moves overhead. It should weaken over the weekend allowing a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky and fairly mild temperatures to exist for this time of year. Lows should drop into the lower 70s and highs only near 90 degrees…so certainly below normal. We will begin to warm up as we head into the middle part of next week. Have a wonderful day.