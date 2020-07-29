Descendants commemorate 110th anniversary of Slocum Massacre

Hollie-Jawaid says she knows Jacke Hollie and the rest of their ancestors are watching over them and she’s sure they’re proud, “I think he would say thank you for not forgetting and thank you for continuing the fight.” She continues saying “in America, there is a rally call to never forget, and we will never forget. So that’s what we’re doing - you remember the Alamo, you remember 9/11, we remember Slocum.”