Arrest made in 2 Longview arson fires

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - From the Longview Fire Department:
The Longview Fire Marshal’s Office has made an arrest in two arson fires that occurred in April 2020. Javonte Williams was arrested and charged with two counts of arson. He remains in the Gregg County Jail.
On April 12, 2020 at approximately 11:56pm the Longview Fire Department responded to 1402 Alpine Road, Alpine Laundry, for a commercial structure fire. Crews arrived and found fire on the inside of the structure. The fire was quickly extinguished with most of the damage being caused by smoke and water.
On April 19, 2020 the Longview Fire Department responded to 1703 E. Marshall Ave. for a reported fire in a vacant structure. This fire was quickly brought under control with moderate damage to the structure.
Both of these fires are still under investigation. If anyone has information on these two fires or any other fires in Longview they are asked to call 903-237-1217.
