Affidavit: Man found child porn on boyfriend’s device before shooting him near Tyler State Park

Over the next few days, They discovered that Snell lived in a house in Arlington, and shared a room in the house with the accused shooter, Price. According to the affidavit, detectives spoke to the owner of the house in Arlington who said that the men lived in his house and were in a romantic relationship. He said that he heard the men arguing loudly in their bedroom in the early morning hours of July 20, allegedly because Price found child pornography on Snell’s digital device. He said that methamphetamine paraphernalia was also found in the bedroom, so the decision was made that Snell could no longer live in the house. He said that Snell and Price then left the house in the SUV, which the homeowner frequently allowed Price to use.