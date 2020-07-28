Smith County enters agreement to allow NET Health contact tracers to work out of courthouse annex

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Some contact tracers with the Northeast Texas Public Health District will soon begin working out of the Smith County Courthouse Annex.
On Tuesday morning, commissioners entered into an agreement that allows NET Health to use office space on the fifth floor of the courthouse annex.
Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran said as the number of positive COVID-19 patients grows, the need for local contact tracers is also growing.
Moran said NET Health will do the hiring, while the county will provide desks and chairs from surplus. There is also the need of 20 phones and 20 Chromebooks. The cost is about $11,000 and can be funded through the CARES Act, Moran said.
Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the county has aided in contact tracing by providing personnel from the sheriff’s and district attorney’s offices.
On July 22, NET Health’s Russell Hopkins told KLTV contact tracing is an important step in slowing the spread of the virus.
“We are, what I consider, overwhelmed at this point with the number of active cases that we’re following,” Hopkins said.
NET Health had three people working as contact tracers before the pandemic. That number has been multiplied by 10, with the number now at 30.
“It’s very important that we get people (positive patients) to self-isolate, and it’s very important we give them the tools to do that successfully,” Hopkins said.
The process begins with notifying positive patients and establishing contact. Contact-tracing beings with another phone call that is currently being made about 72 hours out.
“That call could take anywhere from 10 to 15 minutes to two hours, depending on the activity had before the test,” Hopkins said.
The disease detective will go back 48 hours before the test collection and then work forward to make sure all close contacts are identified and asked to isolate in their homes. It’s a key part of slowing the spread of the virus, according to Hopkins.
