Road improvements could come to location of multiple fatal crashes in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Along the “s” curve on W. Grande Boulevard between Hollytree Drive and Old Jacksonville Highway, at least two fatal crashes have happened since May 2016.
“That is a dangerous curve and we’ve had several vehicular accidents over the years,” City Engineer Lisa Crossman said.
Crossman says they’re aware of the deadly history of the road. Currently, flexible delineators line the median, but some are bent or missing entirely.
“They do a good job to just give that visual cue that there is a delineation between the lanes of traffic, but, like I said, the road, it gets slick during the rain and the plastic delineators don’t keep the cars from sliding between lanes,” Crossman said.
Crossman says they’re looking at how the road was originally constructed ─ something that she says could lead to an explanation for the number of crashes here.
“Right now we believe that the problem is more with the angle that the road is, not really the horizontal curve,” Crossman said.
The project to improve the curve on West Grande is still in the early stages of planning, but Crossman says a more lasting fix could ultimately happen.
“The city needs to do some sort of more permanent, either a barrier, or as I mentioned during the council meeting, there is a possibility we may end up reconstructing that portion of the road,” Crossman said.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.