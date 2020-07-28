Panola County Courthouse temporarily closing due to COVID-19 cases

CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - The Panola County Courthouse is temporarily closing due to cases of COVID-19, according to Panola County Judge Lee Ann Jones.
“We have an employee who has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus and that office has closed and employees are being quarantined,” Jones said.
According to Jones, another courthouse employee’s spouse has also tested positive. The employee has been sent home to be quarantined and that office is also currently closed to the public.
“This is to let you know that effective immediately the courthouse will be closed to the public,” Jones said. “Entrance will be by bottom doors and by appointment only.”
Jones apologized for the inconvenience, saying the closure is for safety and welfare of employees who are still on the job.
