North Louisiana economic development leader tabbed to head Tyler EDC, Chamber

Search Committee Chair, Charles Hill said, “I am pleased to recommend, and the committee is excited to announce, that Scott Martinez will be our next President and CEO. I believe he will bring excellent ideas to our organization and his experience ties in well with where the board would like to see the organization go in the future.” Hill continued by saying, “Of the five finalists we interviewed, Scott was the clear fit for us. His personality, expertise, and network in Texas will serve him well in this role.” Martinez has worked in Texas through much of his career. He effectively served in economic development roles in Conroe, Round Rock, and Hutto in addition to previously working with the Mississippi Development Authority.