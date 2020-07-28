EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Another mild start with temperatures in the lower to mid 70s this morning. Expect partly cloudy skies today with another chance for a few afternoon showers and thundershowers. Temperatures will reach the lower 90s this afternoon. The chance for afternoon showers will continue through the rest of the work week. That chance will drop off a bit on Thursday but pick up Friday afternoon as a weak cold front moves in to the region and washes out on top of East Texas. Slight chances for rain will continue through the weekend, but will be much more hit or miss across the area. Temperatures will stay near or just below average in the lower to mid 90s.