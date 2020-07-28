Gregg County Judge helps to Keep Texas Moving

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt participated in a ZOOM meeting with the Texas Association of Business in an effort to Keep Texas Moving.
The TAB says sagging oil prices have negatively affected available roadway funds. So they are forming a coalition of businesses, chambers of commerce, and local leaders for input of solutions to offset potential shortfalls predicted for highway funds. Stoudt says the pandemic will impact entities reliant on tax dollars.
“Going forward we’re going to start thinking a little bit out of the box. Like for here in Gregg County, we’ve been partnering with our cities where we’ve both chipped in monies for projects that might be inside a city but it’s also inside the county. So it seems like logically you would combine your money to get a better bang for the buck when you’re doing development,” Stoudt said.
Stoudt says a good example of that is the George Richey Road extension in Longview. He hopes the Keep Texas Moving or KTM campaign will bring cities counties and the state together on future projects.
