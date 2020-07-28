Gregg County Historical Museum hosts exhibit celebrating Longview’s sesquicentennial

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Longview quietly turned 150 years old in May. The date came and went without the much-anticipated fanfare after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the City to scale back or postpone many of the celebratory events it had planned.
One of those events was burying a time capsule at the Longview Public Library, which the City has postponed until 2021. A parade honoring the milestone has also been postponed until next year.
Lindsay Loy, the executive director of the Gregg County Historical Museum, spoke to KLTV’s Arthur Clayborn about how the museum’s celebration during the pandemic.
“When we put this up, we were getting ready to celebrate Longview 150th birthday. We had a grand exhibit planned from May all the way through the end of summer,” Loy said. “What we’re displaying is mostly items from Longview Centennial in 1970.”
Visitors will find clothing the men and woman handmade for the centennial celebration. There’s children’s attire, photos and newspapers from the event, as well as commemorative coins signature bowties.
“We’re even playing the 1937 Longview championship football game,” Loy said.
The Longview Sesquicentennial; Celebrating 150 Years exhibit took about two years to plan. A lot of the items on display come from residents who had items they were saving from 1970. The exhibit will be on display through Aug. 9
“We’re asking everybody to wear a mask and we do have a lot of hand sanitizing. But if you’re looking for something to do because you know there’s not really much going on, every Thursday at 2:30 p.m. we have a different, free lecture on some sort of historical event in Longview or Gregg County,” Loy said. “This week it is on the Big Inch Pipeline, the pipeline that supplied the oil to the allies during World War II.”
The museum limits visitors to 20 at a time to ensure proper social distancing.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.