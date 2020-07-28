Governor Abbott gives debrief on hurricane aftermath and COVID-19 from Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KLTV) - Governor Greg Abbott spoke today about the counties hit by Hurricane Hanna in South Texas, as well as what needs to be done at a local level to stop the spread of COVID-19 across the state and in our schools.
The Governor discussed the current condition of Nueces and Kleberg counties in the southern part of Texas. He says most of the power in the counties is back on and that anyone without power can expect it back on today. He says no one is in shelters within the counties, which is a good sign for both the residents and for maintaining the spread of COVID-19, as “people need to understand very importantly, just because a hurricane has swept through here does not mean that it has swept out COVID-19.”
Governor Abbott says that there has been a stabilization of positive cases in counties like Nueces and Kleberg because the residents there realized the dangers of the illness and began safer practices. He warns, “just because the numbers are going down does not mean you can let down your guard. If you let down your guard, it will lead to an increase in the spread of COVID-19.”
He says it’s urgent that everyone in the county does their part to follow CDC and state protocols, and that it should start with local governments.
“If we have all governments enforcing the protocols already in place, it will ensure that we do not have to lead into a lockdown that would force people into poverty.”
The Governor says when dealing with something as unpredictable as the coronavirus, all governments must be as nimble as the situation at hand.
He says, “we will maintain that flexibility in our education system understanding that the first and foremost priority in this education year is the health and safety of students, teachers, and parents, and we will do whatever is necessary to achieve that goal whether it be when school begins, after four weeks or after eight weeks or after ten weeks.”
