Governor Abbott gives debrief on hurricane aftermath and COVID-19 from Corpus Christi

The Governor discussed the current condition of Nueces and Kleberg counties in the southern part of Texas. He says most of the power in the counties is back on and that anyone without power can expect it back on today. He says no one is in shelters within the counties, which is a good sign for both the residents and for maintaining the spread of COVID-19, as “people need to understand very importantly, just because a hurricane has swept through here does not mean that it has swept out COVID-19.”