East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live… Scattered showers and a few thundershowers are likely to continue through the evening hours today…even past sunset for a few hours. We will, once again, see more showers and/or thundershowers in East Texas on Wednesday. Good News for sure. Not as much expected on Thursday, but as a very weak cold front approached the Red River, and maybe a bit south, our chances increase a bit on Friday. This front is likely to pull up stationary over the northern sections of East Texas…keeping a chance for a few showers/thundershowers through early next week. Again, and for the most part, high temperatures are expected to remain at or below normal through the forecast period. The warmest day will likely be on Thursday, then as we hit the weekend, high temperatures only in the upper 80s with a few showers possible. Have a great day, East Texas.