Eddie Kite named TVCC athletic director; Kathleen Rodriguez named women’s athletic coordinator

Kathleen and James were co-head coaches at Eastern New Mexico University in Portales, N.M. from 2000-02, with Kathleen heading up the program during the 1998 season. Prior to ENMU they started up the softball program at Schreiner University in Kerrville, leading the Mountaineers to the regional tournament in only their second year of existence. Kathleen began her coaching career as an assistant at Trinity University in San Antonio in 1995.