Tyler police investigating assault allegations tied to Sunday protests on downtown square

On Thursday, July 23, the County Judge received and approved an application to reserve the square plaza by Ryan Miller, with Hank Gilbert’s campaign, for a “Protest Portland” event, scheduled for 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, July 26. This was the lone application received by the County for the July 26 date. No other applications were received or approved for that day. An approved application ensures that groups have access to electricity and provides notice of the event to the county administration and to others in the community who may be interested in gathering at the same time.