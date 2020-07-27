Tyler police investigating assault allegations tied to Sunday protests on downtown square

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police confirm they are investigating reports of an alleged assault during dueling protests on the downtown Tyler square Sunday.
The initial protest was planned last week by Hank Gilbert, the democratic candidate vying for the seat currently held by Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Tyler) in congress.
According to a news release, Gilbert organized the rally to protest the “unconstitutional occupation of Portland, Oregon.”
Within days, another protest had been planned and listed on Facebook as a “Back the Blue” rally.
“This started after we publicly announced our rally,” Gilbert said, referring to the newly planned protest.
Gilbert said the other protestors were already on the square when he arrived Sunday.
“As soon as I started speaking, they started with a barrage of megaphones and bullhorns,” Gilbert said.
Eric Artmire is one of the people who attended the rally for law enforcement.
“The vast majority of everyone there was just having a good time, flying American and Texas flags, showing support for law enforcement and supporting Congressman Gohmert, because this is Gohmert country,” Artmire said.
“They kept chanting Louie’s name over and over again,” said Gilbert.
In a Monday afternoon interview, Gohmert told KLTV he couldn’t find proof of the chants on social media, although video posted by another Tyler media outlet shows the chanting. On Sunday, Gilbert had asked Gohmert to publicly denounce what happened.
“I didn’t call for a rally,” Gohmert said. “I don’t have time for the garbage that people that want to bring Portland violence to East Texas, I could care less.”
At one point during the protest, one of Gilbert’s campaign staffers was allegedly assaulted. A photo shared by Gilbert shows the young man with a cut under his eye.
“I never thought I would ever see anything like this in our city,” Gilbert said. And I’ve seen a lot. And still today, I cannot believe what transpired yesterday.”
A photo captured of Sunday’s protest shows a man, now identified as Eric Artmire, with his hands around the neck of another man. Artmire told us by phone that the reason behind the altercation wasn’t political.
“My daughter got disrespected by a guy,” Artmire said. “In the process of me advancing towards the guy, another fella came up and made contact with my arm. To be blunt, I got him off my arm and told him ‘ain’t no one going to touch me or put their hands on me.”
Artmire said to be clear, the man he put his hands on wasn’t the man who insulted his daughter, but instead a man who touched him.
“Not political, just a very personal issue,” Artmire said.
Gilbert tells KLTV he tried calling police several times, and made his fourth call when the incident happened.
Tyler Police Chief Jimmy Toler confirmed the department is investigating assault allegations related to the protests.
“The vast majority of people on the square, we’re talking 300 and 400 people, a small percentage of them got into a bit of screaming and yelling match, and a few people got assaulted, but I want to tell you about 90% of those that didn’t participate, expressed their rights and views in a peaceful manner,” Toler said.
Nancy Nichols, former president of the Smith County Democrats, is among those who have filed a police report. She said she was hit in the chest while trying to leave with her husband.
“That left me open and that’s when I was struck in the breast,” Nichols said. “Let’s not let this happen again. Let’s not let this be normalized. Let’s not let this be representation of Tyler. We are better than this.”
On Monday, Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran released the following statement regarding the process for applying to hold an event on the square:
On Thursday, July 23, the County Judge received and approved an application to reserve the square plaza by Ryan Miller, with Hank Gilbert’s campaign, for a “Protest Portland” event, scheduled for 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, July 26. This was the lone application received by the County for the July 26 date. No other applications were received or approved for that day. An approved application ensures that groups have access to electricity and provides notice of the event to the county administration and to others in the community who may be interested in gathering at the same time.
An approved application is not a “permit,” and does not result in exclusive use of the physical space of the square plaza. Because the square plaza is a public space, a reservation alone does not otherwise prohibit access by members of the public during any planned gathering.
Smith County encourages any groups planning an activity for the square plaza to check with the County’s Public Information Officer, Casey Murphy, regarding the availability of any date and time, and then to fill out an application in advance of the intended use. Applications can be found at https://www.smith-county.com/residents/reserve-county-facility. Additionally, groups intending to utilize the public square for gatherings are encouraged to review Governor Abbott’s various COVID-19 executive orders relating to public gatherings, including but not limited to GA-28 and GA-29, and to comply with the provisions of those orders.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.