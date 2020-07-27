Texas sales tax holiday weekend is two weeks away

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Texas shoppers will be able to save money on clothes and school supplies during the state’s sales tax holiday starting on August 7.
The holiday takes place on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 7-9 and exempts sales tax on qualified items priced below $100.
These items include clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks.
This can save Texas shoppers $8 for every $100 spent.
“Even though significant uncertainty remains for our public and private schools as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the sales tax holiday is a perfect opportunity to save money on school supplies and other tax-free items at a time when many Texans are carefully monitoring their family finances,” Comptroller Glenn Hegar said. “Online shopping is covered, so I encourage all Texans to shop online or practice social distancing when making in-store purchases. We want folks to stay safe while saving money.”
Apparel and school supplies that may be purchased tax-free are listed on the Comptroller’s website.
For social distancing, taxpayers can purchase qualifying items during the annual sales tax holiday online or by telephone, mail, custom order or any other means (including in-store purchases) tax free, when either:
- The item is both delivered to and paid for by the customer during the exemption period; or
- The customer orders and pays for the item and the seller accepts the order during the exemption period for immediate shipment, even if delivery is made after the exemption period ends
Texas’ sales tax holiday weekend has been an annual event since 1999, allowing Texans to save millions of dollars in state and local sales taxes each year.
