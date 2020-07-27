Suspected drunk driver arrested in death of Texas Justice Bridges, former East Texas DA

ROYSE CITY, Texas (KLTV) -A fatal crash involving three vehicles on I.H. 30 westbound killed Justice David L. Bridges.
According to the Royse City Police preliminary investigation, the crash at approximately 9:30 pm on Saturday, shows the suspect, Megan E. Smith, 32, of Royse City, was driving the wrong way in the westbound lanes of I.H. 30.
According to police, the suspect, Megan Smith, was believed to be intoxicated. Smith struck two vehicles. One was driven by Justice David L. Bridges. Justice Bridges’ vehicle caught fire and he was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the second vehicle was not injured in the accident.
Smith was treated for minor injuries at the hospital, released, arrested and charged with Intoxication Manslaughter, a 2nd degree felony, and booked into the Hunt County Jail. Smith’s bond is set at $150,000.
Bridges has strong ties to East Texas. He studied at TJC and UT Tyler and worked as the Assistant DA in Smith and Upshur counties.
Justice Bridges was elected to the Fifth District Court of Appeals in 1996.
The investigation is ongoing by the Royse City Police Department Accident Investigation Unit.
