Rusk County Sheriff’s Office asks public for help in shooting case

MOUNT ENTERPRISE, Texas (KLTV) - The Rusk County Sheriff’s office is still investigating the shooting of five people that took place at Durango’s Canyon early Sunday morning. They’re asking anyone with information to contact them so they can piece together what happened that night.
Sheriff Jeff Price says “once the shots started ringing out, we had a thousand of people trying to go every which direction at the same time. It was very difficult to pinpoint exactly what was going on and where because you had so many people that were screaming, running, trying to get away from it.”
Although the names of the victims haven’t been released yet, Sheriff Price says three of them have been released from the hospital and two are still undergoing care. Sheriff Price tells us, “from what videos we have seen it’s actually amazing we only had 5 people that were shot.”
The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from people who attended the party to send in any photos, videos or information to help find those responsible for the shooting, “we have some theories but we don’t have anything that we can prove at the moment.”
Sheriff Price also says there were hundreds of rounds fired off during the incident, and that eyewitnesses saw several people shooting up in the air, but because of the mass panic that occurred immediately, they are having difficulty piecing together what actually happened.
If you want to submit information anonymously you can send it through the Rusk County crime stoppers Facebook and they will pass your information to the sheriff’s office.
