Organizers still hopeful Texas State Open can be special without celebrity appeal

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Heading into this year the organizers of the Texas State Open were hoping that 2020 would be special since it marked the 50th time the event had been played.
“We intended to have a huge celebration for the 50th Texas State Open,” Cascades GM Matt Cohen said. “Unfortunately with COVID-19, guys like Lee Trevino and Ben Crenshaw, we hoped Tony Romo would have been back, that kind of put a damper a little bit on the celebrity impact and some of the celebrations but we are still going to have a fantastic tournament. It is going to be a high level of play and competitive all week.”
The annual event, put on under the eye of the North Texas PGA, will feature 11 previous winners and plenty of young talent. It will also showcase three East Texans led by Bullard’s Blake Elliot who finished 3rd last year.
Because of COVID-19 the PGA and the Cascades are both taking precautions. Players are checking in with a digital QR code system to limit contact with officials. mask and social distancing are also required.
“We have sanitizing stations and are requiring mask indoors at all times,” Cohen said. “Outside if you cannot social distance we are asking people to bring masks but we think you will be able to get on the course and watch in a safe manor without the masks.”
Round one tees off at 7:30 am on Tuesday. Click here for the full tee times.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.