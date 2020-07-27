EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! A nice, mild start to the day with temperatures in the lower 70s this morning. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies through the afternoon and a few more scattered showers and thundershowers to pop up late in the day. Temperatures will reach the upper 80s to near 90 degrees this afternoon. Slightly better chances for rain will be in the forecast for the middle of the week. Expect scattered afternoon showers and a few isolated thundershowers each day through Thursday. By Friday, chances for rain begin to decrease and stay just slight chances through the weekend. Temperatures begin to warm up this weekend, but much of the forecast calls for afternoon temperatures just slightly below average.