Montez Cooper Car Show in Tyler benefited CASA of East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - They came to show off their fancy and classic cars, but in the bigger picture, the result was beneficial for many.
Classic cars in the Montez Cooper Car Show were on display on Saturday. Some cars even had their own theme. For example, one car’s owner was obviously a Dallas Cowboys fan.
“Yes, I am,” said Galen Billington, a participant in the car show. “I’m a Drew Pearson fan all the way, man - ever since the Hail Mary catch seen on that Minnesota Vikings, so I had to put it on my window back there”
Giving back is what a pair of Tyler businessmen had in mind when they organized the car show, and East Texans responded with a flair.
Chris Cooper, a local businessman and home builder, and Mundo Villiapudua, the owner of 1836 Texas Kitchen, are behind the car show., For them, it was a first-time event.
“We love it. We see we got a great response,” Villiapudua said. “As a matter of fact, we saw people out here staging out and setting up late last night and early this morning. I was up here by seven and there were people setting up already.”
Now besides being a fun time with good food and lots of cars, trucks, and bikes, it was all for a special cause, CASA for East Texas kids.
Cooper said he will match the proceeds from his own pocket to further help CASA, a gesture that is deeply appreciated.
“We are so thankful for that. We serve children that come into the foster care system,” said Kathy Clark, a member of CASA. “We provide trained care advocates that are just ordinary people that come into a child’s life and provide stability for them through visits and phone calls while they’re in the system and work with the child’s family and the legal system.”
Giving back is a great example of keeping a local economy on its feet.
“Talk about the charitable aspect of this whole event man,” Cooper said. “Basically, we’re trying to give back to the kids. With everything going on in the world today, we just want to make sure the kids have supplies and stuff to get back to school and make sure they have a great year and make sure the donations keep coming in.”
This show was about people coming together and sharing a good time, but more importantly, it was about helping out a local non-profit that helps East Texas children.
