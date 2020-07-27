Monday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Afternoon, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: This afternoon we will see a mix of sun and clouds and a few spotty showers are possible. Most of the rain we see today will be in Deep East Texas. Thanks to the cloud cover and rain, temperatures will be below average, in the upper 80s. Tomorrow will be a similar day with partly cloudy skies and a chance for afternoon showers. Wednesday afternoon, wet weather could be a bit more widespread, but we will still warm to the upper 80s. To end the work week we will see afternoon showers and temperatures will slowly start to creep back into the low 90s. Partly to mostly sunny skies return for the weekend with a low chance for rain.