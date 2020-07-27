Longview firefighters extinguish car fire

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview woman’s car burst into flames after she came home from running errands Monday afternoon.
Kevin May, the public information officer for the Longview Fire Department, said that the car fire happened on Joaquin Court at about 2:29 p.m. on Monday.
The vehicle’s owner told the fire department that after she got home from running errands, she parked the car. A short time later, it was on fire.
The fire started in the car’s engine compartment, May said. The vehicle was a total loss.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.