Lee football coach adds yoga sessions to practices to help with flexibility

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - It’s not all running drills for Lee football coach Joe Willis’ first-year squad. He has implemented yoga to help his players with their flexibility.
Yoga instructor Amie Wilson said yoga also improves players’ mental game.
Wilson said this is especially true for the Lee players because football requires discipline, and it takes discipline for people in their age group to be still and quiet. She said they are learning that through breathing exercises.
“Their mental aspect has to kind of get still and quiet,” Wilson said. “It can be a challenge for them for sure. We do a little cardio to get their heart rates up, and then we always end with a yoga nap.”
Wilson said the players seem to love the yoga sessions. She added that she is at practice for about 30 to 45 minutes a couple of times a week.
“We just calm down and ground out down again, and we tap into their energy and attention to the game,” Wilson said.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.