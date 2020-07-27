East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live… More tropical moisture is expected to move over East Texas through mid-week before tapering off by Thursday. Scattered showers and a few thundershowers will remain in the forecast through Wednesday, then becoming much more scattered Thursday through the upcoming weekend. Some good news on the high temperature front, with clouds sticking around for the next several days, below normal highs remain in the forecast through early next week. Lows should remain near normal…in the middle 70s. No severe weather is expected, although a few thundershowers will be possible each afternoon at peak heating hours. We are watching another area of disturbed weather over the tropical Atlantic. At this time, it appears it could become our next tropical depression/storm within the next few days. Forecasts at this time shows it turning more north, before entering the Gulf of Mexico. More to come…