City of Lindale enjoying economic growth despite pandemic

LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - Even as the number of COVID-19 cases rises in the state and in East Texas, at least one city will continue ‘business as usual’ during the pandemic.
The City of Lindale is moving forward with the plans for the construction of around 700 homes, a luxury hotel, and a calendar full of live events at The Cannery.
KLTV 7′s Jeff Chavez spoke with Susan Gill, the president of Lindale Economic Growth Development Corporation, about how the city is managing to keep projects moving forward during the pandemic.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.