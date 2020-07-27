Arrest made for Flint shooting of 2 victims

FLINT, Texas (KLTV) -Two gunshot victims were reported in Flint on Friday, July 17. Jerry Don Hart Jr., 28, of Tyler was arrested in connection to the shooting, that afternoon.
Hart was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and bonds were set at $300,000 for each charge.
A male and female, both suffered gunshot wounds. The male underwent surgery and both were released from the hospital. They were not identified.
previous: 2 injured in Flint shooting
