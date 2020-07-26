Tyler girl selling lemonade to buy school supplies sees big turnout

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Sunday was a great day for a glass of lemonade and many people in the Tyler community took advantage of that, while also helping a young lady on a mission.
Dejia Bryant has been trying to sell lemonade in her driveway to raise money for school supplies, but no one has been showing up.
So, her mom took to Facebook. The East Texas community responded.
Sunday afternoon, a convoy of countless vehicles came to Dejia’s lemonade stand and donated towards her school supplies fund.
Chris Trahan, the man who organized the convoy, said he admired Bryant’s business-woman attitude and wanted to help. Groups who came out to the lemonade stand today were the Chapel Hill Fire Department, 903 JC, Lowballerz, Underrated Trucking, Rose City Riders, SYNFXwraps.com, Cajun Charms VIP Jewelry Boutique, and Texas Mopar.
Bryant’s mom said Dejia plans to continue hosting her lemonade stand for the rest of the summer to buy her school clothes and shoes and pay for her own cheer and sports fees.
